Epic Games, which distributed games to users with a 15-day free game campaign in December, has now returned to its classic weekly free game campaign. Here is Epic Games weekly free game.

Epic Games released Crying Suns for free

Epic Games, which reaches a wide range of users with its free games for a short time every week, offered Crying Suns for free. The subject of the game is as follows:

Crying Suns is a tactical roguelite game where you play as a space fleet commander investigating a mysteriously collapsing empire. In this story-rich experience, you try to reveal the truth about the Empire and the character with each successful trial.

Crying Suns system requirements

Minimum

Operating System: Windows 7+ (32/64 bit)

Processor: Intel Dual-core 2.5 GHz or equivalent

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: 1 GB VRAM

DirectX: Version 10

Storage: 2 GB available space

Additional Notes: Recommended resolution is 1280 × 720

Suggested