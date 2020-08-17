Epic Games receives a heavy blow from Apple. The Cupertino giant decides to remove the access of developers to its platforms starting next week. Specifically, starting with August 28, Epic Games can no longer develop anything for iOS or Mac.

Given this, Epic Games has decided to sue Apple again. The Fortnite developer returns with another lawsuit, less than a week since he sued Apple for removing Fortnite from the App Store. Epic Games says Apple will “terminate” all developer accounts and ban “Epic access to iOS and Mac development tools” starting August 28th.

Epic also says that removing Fortnite from the App Store along with blocking access to developer accounts will most likely lead to an “irreparable harm” to Epic. The company also says that this will also affect software such as Unreal Engine Epic. Without access to tools, the company says it cannot develop future versions of Unreal Engine for iOS or macOS.

“Apple is not simply removing Fortnite from the App Store. Apple is also attacking the entire Epic business in unrelated areas, ”say Epic Games representatives. “If no action is taken, Apple’s actions will irreparably damage Epic’s reputation among Fortnite users. This will be catastrophic for the future of the separate Unreal Engine business. ”

Epic Games says Apple sent “a threatening letter.”

While, Apple said: “Epic has had apps in the App Store for 10 years and has benefited from the Apple ecosystem. That is, it has benefited from the tools, testing and distribution that Apple offers to all developers. Epic willingly agreed to the terms and conditions of the App Store and we are glad that we have built such a successful business on the App Store.

