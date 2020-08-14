Epic Games’ OnePlus accusation against Google

After Google removed Fortnite from the Play Store, Epic Games filed a similar lawsuit against Apple. There is also an interesting detail in Epic’s complaint.

According to Epic’s claim, Google prevented the deal for phone maker OnePlus to offer a dedicated Fortnite installer on OnePlus phones. Another Android phone maker LG had to cancel its plans for the same transaction.

Regarding gaming company OnePlus, he argues, Google forced OnePlus to violate the deal rules after voicing “concern” about Epic’s ability to circumvent the Play Store. Also, according to the company’s claim, the installer would be distributed worldwide under the initial agreement between Epic and OnePlus. However, Google blocked OnePlus from implementing its existing deal with Epic, and it was only possible to preload this installer on mobile devices sold in India.

Epic also noted that Gogole prevented LG from pre-installing the Epic Games app on LG devices. Quoting what LG said, Epic suggested that LG has an agreement this year to block downloading and installing non-Google Play Store apps.

Epic claims, had it not been for Google to block such deals, the game studio could agree with OEMs to offer Fortnite and other Epic games directly to customers. Thus, it would be possible to get rid of Google’s anti-competitive restrictions. However, deals were blocked instead, and Epic was forced to bring Fortnite to the Google Play Store in April.

However, after the payment system Epic brought in yesterday, which allows players to receive in-game coins by paying directly to Epic, Google removed Fortnite from the Play Store.

Apple had taken the step that Google took before. The company removed the Fortnite game from the App Store for the same reasons as Google. Epic took the iPhone manufacturer to court with the same complaints.



