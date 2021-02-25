Epic Games’ new free game revealed

Sunless Sea was released by Failbetter Games on February 6, 2015. Roguelike is a single player survival, exploration and role-playing game with procedurally generated levels, turn-based battles, permanent death and role-playing features.

Exploration game with low requirements

The player takes on the role of the Unterzee steamship captain at the start of the game and can customize the history and the winning condition in the game. The winning conditions can range from being Fallen London’s most famous navigator to retiring when you get rich. To reach these ends, it is necessary to explore new locations, trade goods throughout Unterzee, fight ships or Zee monsters, and complete story-based missions.

Sunless Sea, which has an easy game style, is a game that will allow us to spend time and have fun. We can achieve success and make small discoveries without spending a long time.

System requirements:

Minimum:

Operating System: Windows XP

Processor: 2Ghz

Memory: 1 GB RAM

Video Card: Minimum resolution of 1280 × 768, DirectX 9.0c compatible graphic reader

DirectX: Version 9.0c

Storage: 700 MB available space

