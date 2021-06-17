Epic Games Made Two Fun Games For Free!

Epic Games Store, which draws attention with the free games it publishes every week, came up with two different productions this time. Epic Games Store, which draws attention with the free games it publishes every week, came up with two different productions this time. While one of the games announced was for adventure-action lovers, another one was published for simulation lovers with the theme of cooking.

Hell is Other Demons

Developed by Cuddle Monster Games and published by Kongregate, Hell is Other Demons is an action-platform shooter with Roguelite elements. Captivating with its bold color schemes and engaging synthwave music, the game invites us to explore an entirely hand-drawn world.

Hell is Other Demons system requirements

Minimum:

Requires 64-bit processor and operating system

Operating System: Windows 7 or better

Processor: Intel i3+

Memory: 2GB of RAM

Video Card: Nvidia 450 GTS / Radeon HD 5750 or better

Storage: 250 MB available space

Suggested:

Requires 64-bit processor and operating system

Overcooked! 2nd

Developed by Ghost Town Games and Team17 Digital Ltd, Overcooked! Game 2 returns with a brand new chaotic cooking adventure. The second installment of the series invites its users back to the Onion Kingdom to form a chief team with up to four players in classic local multiplayer or online mode.

Overcooked! 2 system requirements

Minimum:

Operating System: WIN7-64 bit

Processor: Intel i3-2100 / AMD A8-5600k

Memory: 4GB of RAM

Video Card: GeForce GTX 630 / Radeon HD 6570

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 3GB available space

Suggested: