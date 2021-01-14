Epic Games made Star Wars Battlefront II free

Epic Games, which is engraved in memory with the free games it offers, continues to give gift games and make gamers smile. The last game Epic Games offered to gamers for free was Star Wars Battlefront II. Epic Games once again established the throne in the hearts of the players with the gift of Star Wars Battlefront II. Star Wars Battlefront II, which was published by Electronic Arts and developed by EA DICE with the contributions of Criterion Games and Motive Studios, was released on November 17, 2017 for PC, Xbox One and PS4 and soon became a very popular game.

Developed with the Frostbite engine, Star Wars Battlefront II is an action-shooter game in the FPS genre. Released as the sequel to Star Wars: Battlefront, released in 2015, the production also has a single-player story mode, unlike the previous game. Standing out with its Singleplayer and Multiplayer (multiplayer) modes, Star Wars Battlefront II was free on the Epic Games Store on Thursday, January 14 at 19:00.

Land and space battles will be waiting for you in Star Wars Battlefront II, which is divided into two main categories in terms of gameplay. The game, which contains many items that you can use, promises a great adventure to anyone who loves or doesn’t like the Star Wars universe. The metacritic score of the game, which made a lot of noise when it was announced for free, was 65.

Star Wars Battlefront II system requirements by Epic Games

Minimum system requirements

Requires 64-bit processor and operating system

Operating System: Windows 7, 8, 8.1 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5 6600K / AMD FX 6350

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 / AMD Radeon HD 7850

VRAM: 2 GB VRAM

Storage: 60 GB free space

Additional Notes: DirectX 11

Recommended system requirements

Requires 64-bit processor and operating system

Operating System: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core i7 6700 / AMD FX 8350

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 480

VRAM: 4 GB VRAM

Storage: 60 GB free space

Additional Notes: DirectX 11

If you don’t want to miss the Star Wars Battlefront II game, it’s a good idea to hurry. Because the game can be purchased free of charge for only 1 week. If you get the game for free, you do not have to download the game immediately. You can add the game you bought for free to your library and download it whenever you want. Epic Games is an uncertain company in giving free games, so to speak. Therefore, stay tuned to be informed about free games from Epic Games and other platforms in the fastest way possible.