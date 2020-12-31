Epic Games’ last free game has been announced

Epic Games, which marked the year 2020 with free GTA 5, has given free games since December 17th. Epic Games, which made some players happy with its free games, was announced on December 31st.

Here is Epic Games free game on December 31st

Starting with Cities: Skylines and offering free games such as Metro 2033 Redux and The Long Dark to users, Epic Games’s free game on December 31 was Jurassic World Evolution. Thus, the second of the leaked lists was fully verified.

Would you like to be the manager of a park dominated by dinosaurs with Jurassic World Evolution developed by Frontier Developments? Then this game is for you!

The game is literally a business development simulation. In other words, we aim to build new places with the resources at our disposal and earn money from tourists visiting our facilities. Although it seems simple as a business model, we can say that the products we will offer to tourists are a bit dangerous. The place where we will establish our facilities will be “Isla Nublar”, which will be well known to those who watch the movie Jurassic World, and will consist of five different islands. A star-rated quality system will rule the game throughout, and our ultimate goal will be to build a five-star resort.

Jurassic World Evolution system requirements

Minimum

Operating System: Windows 7 (SP1 +) / 8.1 / 10 64bit

Processor: Intel i5-2300 / AMD FX-4300

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 (Legacy GPU: GeForce GTX 660) / AMD Radeon 7850 (2GB)

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 8 GB available space

Suggested

Operating System: Windows 7 (SP1 +) / 8.1 / 10 64bit

Processor: Intel i7-4770 / AMD FX-8350

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD RX 480

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 12 GB available space

Epic Games Holiday Holiday free games list:

Free game for December 17: Cities: Skylines

Free game of December 18: Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty

Free game of December 19: The Long Dark

Free game of December 20: Defense Grid: The Awakening

Free game of December 21: Alien: Isolation

Free game on December 22: Metro 2033 Redux

Free game of December 23: Tropico 5

Free game of December 24: Inside

Free game of December 25: Darkest Dungeon

Free game of December 26: My Time at Portia

Free game of December 27: Night in the Woods

Free game of December 28: Stranded Deep

Free game of December 29: Solitairica

Free game of December 30: Torchlight II



