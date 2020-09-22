Epic Games invests $ 15 million in Manticore Games

This is the studio behind Core, a free platform for creating PC games with simple tools. Epic Games leads a $ 15 million investment in Manticore Games, the studio behind the Core project, a platform that wants to revolutionize the creation of video games by users.

The core proposal, which we talked about at length in an exclusive interview a few months ago, is divided into the creation of games and being able to play them, stands out for the ease of use of the tools and how quickly titles of diverse nature, ranging from single player to multiplayer such as Battle Royale, shooters or MOBA. Given this project, Epic Games, parents of Fortnite, have decided to invest in the proposal with these 15 million dollars.

Adam Sussman, president of Epic Games, called Core’s project “impressive”, adding: “At Epic we believe that the industry is moving towards making games more and more like open platforms where creators can build their own worlds. Built with Unreal, Core exemplifies this future and goes one step further by offering an environment where anyone can create great multiplayer games and presents a metaverse where players will discover endless entertainment. ”

Currently Core is in the Alpha phase, and you can already try different games with designs of various kinds such as RPG, adventure, MMO, survival games, shooters, musicals and others. The company announced a pilot program for creators with a million dollars to empower the creation of part of them. In this sense, Frederic Descamps, CEO of Manticor Games, explained that they admire the leadership “of Epic to empower our industry through technology and we feel that they are very aligned with our vision of the future based on the multiverse created by the user: we are leading the democratization of the environment where video games are created and played, and of those who play and create them ”.

For him, the arrival of “Core represents a drastic paradigm shift in user-generated content in video games reminiscent of how YouTube or Twitch have completely changed the forecasts and the economy for video and streaming; the difference is that with Core users can produce and play quality games in a connected universe. “



