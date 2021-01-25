Epic Games has released a teaser for the Fortnite Club skin

Using Fortnite’s official social media, Epic Games has released a teaser for the February 2021 Fortnite Club skin. We tell you.

At around 4:00 p.m. CET on Sunday, January 24, 2021, Epic Games posted a seemingly cryptic message on Fortnite’s official Twitter account. In addition to this, he also changed his avatar and the header of said account, preparing, as a teaser, for the Fortnite Club skin for February 2021. We tell you everything we know about this new skin from Season 5 of the Pass Battle of Fortnite Chapter 2 below:

Fortnite: a new version of Drift will be the skin of the Fortnite Club of February 2021

As we have commented at the beginning of this news, on Sunday, January 24, Epic Games changed the avatar and header of the Fortnite Twitter account for these two images of Drift

In addition to this, a mysterious message was also posted below, the approximate translation of which would be the following: “Establishing connection. Starting scan. Possible match found. Drift? Drift. Answer. Can you get me?”