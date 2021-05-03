Epic Games Has Bought A New Game Site

Epic Games acquired ArtStation, the leading hosting website for CGI and video game focused artist portfolios. The Epic Games site features numerous works by talented amateurs and established professionals such as Horizon Zero Dawn robot designer Mike Nash and character artist Leticia Gillett (Disney, Dreamworks).

Epic Games will also provide free training

ArtStation also offers a marketplace for a variety of digital assets, from 3D models to game assets. As part of the acquisition, Epic announced that it has reduced the site’s standard market price from 30 percent to 12 percent, similar to the Epic Games Store.

The company will also provide free lectures and trainings in the learning section of ArtStation until the end of 2021. This will include an extensive library of luminaries such as Disney director Kevin Lima, ILM pioneers Steve Williams and Mark Dippé.

The digital game platform will not only develop and publish games with its new purchase. It will also include the Unreal Engine, which powers VFX platforms used in numerous games and movies, and even things like Hummer’s infotainment system.

Epic Games also promised that ArtStation will “continue to operate as an independent branded platform while working closely with the Unreal Engine team”.