Epic Games has begun! Here is the first free game

Competition for discounts and free games among digital game distributors has been tough this year. Epic Games Store, which announced that it will distribute free games for 15 days in the past days, announced its first free game.

December 17 Epic Games New Year Holiday free game: Cities Skylines

Epic Games, which has increased its popularity since the day it gave GTA 5 free, has recently announced that it will give one free game every day for 15 days. Surprising us for the first day when we consider the list of leaked games, Epic Games offered Cities: Skylines for free.

In addition, with the game being free, its DLCs have also dropped to very affordable prices. Playing Cities Skylines with DLCs definitely increases your enjoyment.

Cities Skylines System Requirements

Minimum:

Operating System: Microsoft Windows XP / Vista / 7/8 / 8.1 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo, 3.0GHz or AMD Athlon 64 X2 6400+, 3.2GHz

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: nVIDIA GeForce GTX 260, 512 MB vRAM or ATI Radeon HD 5670, 512 MB vRAM

Suggested:

Operating System: Microsoft Windows 7/8 (64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-3470, 3.20GHz or AMD FX-6300, 3.5Ghz

Memory: 6 GB RAM

Graphics: nVIDIA GeForce GTX 660, 2 GB vRAM or AMD Radeon HD 7870, 2 GB vRAM



