Epic Games: Halloween Promotion Offers Up To 75% Off

By
Leonard Manson
-
0

About a week into Halloween, the Epic Games Store released its “scary” promotion to commemorate the date, with several titles getting up to 75% off. The offers started yesterday (22), and will continue until November 5th and it is still possible to use store coupons to purchase games and add-ons with a value of R $ 59.99 and up. Check out a list of some of the games available:

World War Z – GOTY Edition – from $ 85.99 to $ 34.99

Red Dead Redemption 2 – from R $ 239.00 to R $ 160.13

Mortal Shell – from $ 89.99 to $ 71.99

Borderlands 3 – from $ 119.90 to $ 59.95

Control Ultimate Edition – from R $ 133.99 to R $ 93.79

Remnant: From the Ashes – from $ 75.99 to $ 37.99

The Outer Worlds – from R $ 249.90 to R $ 124.95

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition – from $ 69.99 to $ 34.99

Hades – from R $ 47.49 to R $ 37.99

Mafia II: Definitive Edition – from $ 56.99 to $ 28.49

Mafia III: Definitive Edition – from R $ 56.99 to R $ 37.04

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – from R $ 239 to R $ 119.50

Metro: Exodus – from $ 74.99 to $ 29.99

Saints Row The Third Remastered – from R $ 74.99 to R $ 56.24

Killing Floor 2 – from R $ 55.99 to R $ 18.47

Shenmue III- from R $ 118.99 to R $ 40.45

So, are you interested in any of the discounted games? Will you take advantage of the new promotion to clear up some pending issues? Tell us in the comments section!

See Also
The Free Games Epic Games Will Offer Next Week Announced

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here