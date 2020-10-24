Epic Games: Halloween Promotion Offers Up To 75% Off

About a week into Halloween, the Epic Games Store released its “scary” promotion to commemorate the date, with several titles getting up to 75% off. The offers started yesterday (22), and will continue until November 5th and it is still possible to use store coupons to purchase games and add-ons with a value of R $ 59.99 and up. Check out a list of some of the games available:

World War Z – GOTY Edition – from $ 85.99 to $ 34.99

Red Dead Redemption 2 – from R $ 239.00 to R $ 160.13

Mortal Shell – from $ 89.99 to $ 71.99

Borderlands 3 – from $ 119.90 to $ 59.95

Control Ultimate Edition – from R $ 133.99 to R $ 93.79

Remnant: From the Ashes – from $ 75.99 to $ 37.99

The Outer Worlds – from R $ 249.90 to R $ 124.95

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition – from $ 69.99 to $ 34.99

Hades – from R $ 47.49 to R $ 37.99

Mafia II: Definitive Edition – from $ 56.99 to $ 28.49

Mafia III: Definitive Edition – from R $ 56.99 to R $ 37.04

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – from R $ 239 to R $ 119.50

Metro: Exodus – from $ 74.99 to $ 29.99

Saints Row The Third Remastered – from R $ 74.99 to R $ 56.24

Killing Floor 2 – from R $ 55.99 to R $ 18.47

Shenmue III- from R $ 118.99 to R $ 40.45

So, are you interested in any of the discounted games? Will you take advantage of the new promotion to clear up some pending issues? Tell us in the comments section!



