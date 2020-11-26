Epic Games’ game to be free next week

Epic Games has been making sound with free games for a while. On Thursdays are selected for free games by the Epic Games Store, and games such as GTA 5, Civilization IV, Borderlands were previously offered for free. If you log in to the platform and add the games to your library in a 1-week period, the games are now yours forever. Epic Games’ new free game becomes Cave Story +. It will be enough to add the game to your library between December 3 and December 10.

Epic Games’ new free game: Cave Story +

The game was previously released as an adventure game for Windows gamers in 2004. The game, which has been released with a new version over the years, was re-released in 2017 under the name Cave Story +. Perhaps the most famous indie game of all time, Cave Story + contains an original story that offers a fast dynamic and fun in mystery.

Reminiscent of classic 8 and 16 bit games, you progress by jumping, shooting, flying and exploration. At the same time, the game can be completed between 7 and 10 hours depending on the person. Here, Epic Games also makes this classic game free for its users between December 3 and December 10.



