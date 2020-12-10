Epic Games’ free games this week!

Epic Games had started distributing free games to reach more users in its competition with Steam. Epic Games continues to attract users with free games every week and provide good games to its users who are already members.

Free games this week: Pillars of Eternity and Tyranny

Pillars of Eternity – Definitive Edition

A Role Playing Game with an isometric camera angle created by Obsidian Entertainment, the producer of Fallout New Vegas. This version of the game includes The White March: Part I and Part II, as well as all bonus content from the Royal Edition.

Tyranny – Gold Edition

Tyranny is a Role-Playing Game with an isometric camera angle, just like Pillars of Eternity, and also a production by Obsidian Entertainment. Both games will satisfy you with the Role-playing content, and the additional packages they offer will increase your time in the game.



