Epic Games’ free games this week have been announced

Epic Games, which conquers hearts with the free games it offers every week, has opened two games for free. For the King and Metro Last Light Redux; It is available for free for a period of time on the Epic Store.

For The King was free

The turn-based, adventure genre game For The King, developed by IronOak Games and published by Curve Digital on April 19, 2018, has become free.

For The King is a compelling mix of strategy, turn-based combat, and rogue-like elements. In addition, let’s point out that the strategy-based game can be played online or offline.

Minimum System Requirements

Requires 64-bit processor and operating system

Operating System: Windows 7/8 / 8.1 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core2 Duo E4300 / AMD Athlon Dual Core 4450e Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 8800 GTX / AMD Radeon HD 3850VRAM: 1 GB VRAM

DirectX: Version 9.0c

Storage: 3 GB available space

Recommended System Requirements

Requires 64-bit processor and operating system

Operating System: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5-4570T / AMD FX-6100

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti / AMD Radeon HD 7850VRAM: 2 GB VRAM

DirectX: Version 9.0c

Storage: 3 GB available space

Metro Last Right Redux was another free game

Metro Last Light Redux stands out as a shooting / shooter game in which we are full of action. In this game that we fight in the Moscow metro in 2034, we try to survive among mutants, various creatures and enemies.

Minimum System Requirements

Requires 64-bit processor and operating system

Operating System: Windows 7/8 / 8.1 / 10 x64

Processor: Intel Core2 Duo E4300 (2 * 1800) / AMD Athlon Dual Core 4450e (2 * 2300) or equivalent

Memory: 4096 MB RAM

Graphics: GeForce 8800 GTX (768 MB) / Intel HD 4600 / Radeon HD 3850 (512 MB)

DirectX: 9.0

Storage: 3 GB available space

Recommended System Requirements