Epic Games’ Free Game This Week Has Been Announced!

Epic games, which distributes free games to its users every week, is giving away the PC Building Simulator game for free this time.

Epic Games, known for giving free games to its users from time to time, is also giving away a game for free this week. You can get lifetime access by adding this week’s game to your Epic library. You have limited time to add the game to your library. It is useful to be quick in order not to miss the time.

Epic Games is giving away PC Building Simulator for free this week

PC Building Simulator is not a newly released simulation game. It has been known as a game that has determined its place among simulation games for years. If you are familiar with PC hardware, you will have a lot of fun choosing the parts in this game. You can get the game for free until October 14, where you can create the system of your dreams by catching the harmony between both internal and external computer components.

After adding the game to your Epic Games Store library, there is nothing you need to do. You can continue to play for free for life.

You can reach the store page of the PC Building Simulator game here.

PC Building Simulator system requirements

Operating System: Windows

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K @ 3.30GHz / AMD Athlon X4 740 Quad Core

Video Card: GeForce GTX 660 / Radeon HD 7990

Amount of Unused Ram: 4 GB RAM

Free Storage: 7 GB

Direct X Version: Directx 9

How did you guys find Epic’s free game this week? We are waiting your comments.