Epic Games’ free game for next week revealed

Epic Games Store, one of the digital game platforms, offers free games at regular intervals. This week gave Star Wars Battlefront II for free. The game that he will make for free next week has also been announced.

Epic Games Store will give Galactic Civilizations III for free next week

Galactic Civilizations III will be free on the Epic Games Store next week. Galactic Civilizations III, a turn-based strategy game, was developed by Stardock Entertainment. The subject of the game is as follows:

People are exploring other alien civilizations that want to make their name known by opening up to space. Choose your race among Human, Drengin, Altarian and many more, and live your civilization its golden age in one of the greatest strategy games ever. Research new technologies, design starships and colonize new worlds as you face threats and overcome challenges from new and mysterious sources. Make trade negotiations and treaties, wage war, spy on your enemies and create extraordinary citizens.