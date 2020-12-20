Epic Games free game announced on December 20

It’s the fourth day of Epic Games’ New Year’s Holiday free game campaign. After the new list that appeared with the games it gave in the first three days, Epic Games has announced its free game on December 20!

Epic Games free game on December 20 has been announced

Epic Games’ new free game, which offers Cities: Skylines, Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty and The Long Dark for free, is Defense Grid: The Awakening. Thus, the number of correctly predicted games in the leak made yesterday increased to three. The subject of the game is as follows:

Defense Grid: The Awakening is a tower defense video game developed by Hidden Path Entertainment for Windows and Xbox Live Arcade on Xbox 360. The game was one of the games introduced by Microsoft during the Game Developers Conference keynote on February 20, 2008. An enemy army invasion is taking place in the ultimate tower defense game that appeals to players of all skill levels, and it’s up to the player to stop them by strategically building defense towers around the base.

Defense Grid: The Awakening system requirements

Minimum

Operating System: Windows XP, Vista

Processor: 1.8GHz CPU or higher

Memory: 512 MB RAM

Disk capacity: 1 GB

DirectX version: DirectX 9.0c or later

Graphics card: ATI Radeon 9600 or higher (9600-9800, X300-X1950, HD 2400-HD 4870) / NVIDIA GeForce 6100 or higher (6100-6800, 7100-7950, 8300-8800, 9600-9800, GTX 216- 280)

Suggested

Operating System: Windows XP, Vista

Processor: Dual core 2.0 GHz CPU or higher

Memory: 1 GB RAM XP, 1.5 GB RAM Vista

Disk capacity: 1 GB

DirectX version: DirectX 9.0c or later

Video card: ATI Radeon X700 or above (X700-X1950, HD 2400-HD 4870) / NVIDIA GeForce 7600 or above (7600-7950, 8300-8800, 9600-9800, GTX 216-280)

Epic Games Holiday Holiday free games list

Free game for December 17: Cities: Skylines

Free game of December 18: Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty

Free game of December 19: The Long Dark



