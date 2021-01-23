Epic Games’ free game announced next week

Epic Games, which is in the focus of the players with its free games, made the announcement for the next week’s fee game. The platform, which attracts the attention of the players with the free games offered to the players every week, also gave GTA V for free. With the intense interest of the players, there was a density in both Epic Games and GTA servers.

Epic Games had made Galactic Civilizations III game free for the current week. After this game, which was free until January 28, the game that will be free until February 4 has been determined.

Next week’s free game for Epic Games: Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition

Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition, which shows itself with its 2D playing experience, will be free from January 28 to February 04. The game, whose price has not yet been announced, was developed by the Long Hat House. In the game, which shows itself with its action style, the story of rescuing the people who are under pressure is processed.

Next week’s free game for Epic Games, which has mystical creatures and lots of exploration, stands out with its unconventional physics. Players have to fight on challenging tracks to overcome obstacles.

In the game where free spirits are under pressure, you will struggle and experience the action to bring balance and freedom to the world. The game, which also touches on survival, first met with the players on February 6, 2018.

The game will meet the players free of charge as of February 28, 2021.