Epic Games ‘Free Fortnite’ Trophy Mocking Apple

Epic Games Announces #FreeFortnite Cup Tournament That Mocks Apple And Gives Multiple Prizes To Top-scoring Players

Epic Games is currently embroiled in a legal battle with Apple. It all started when Epic decided to circumvent App Store policies by adding a new payment method to Fortnite that would allow users to pay Epic directly, ditching Apple fees in the process. Apple objected to this for a number of reasons, eventually removing Fortnite from the App Store. Now Epic Games is teaming up against Apple with the #FreeFortnite Cup poking fun at the tech company.

The #FreeFortnite Cup will take place on August 23, giving players the opportunity to enter in exchange for Apple-themed prizes. In-game, this means Fortnite players can get their hands on an angry-looking skin with a literal apple head, but there will be some real-life prizes as well. The top 20,000 #FreeFortnite Cup players will receive a real-world hat adorned with the well-known Fortnite flame in classic Apple colors.

And finally, Fortnite’s 1,200 top “apple eaters” can win an Alienware gaming laptop, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, OnePlus 8, PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox One X, or Nintendo Switch, helping them keep playing after. end of iOS support.

All of your friends. Fabulous prizes. And one bad apple. We’re droppin the #FreeFortnite Cup on August 23. Check out our blog for full info: https://t.co/BFpiMQoWID — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 21, 2020

Fortnite farewell

In their #FreeFortnite Cup announcement, Epic Games explains that the tournament is taking place because this will be the last week that Fortnite players will be able to play together on all devices. Epic says that those playing Fortnite on iOS will be stuck in Chapter 2 of Season 3, while those on other devices will move on to Chapter 2 – Season 4 starting on August 27.

This appears to be just the latest attempt by Epic Games to try to get Apple to reconsider its app store policies, but it remains to be seen which side will give in first. One has to imagine that Fortnite being off iOS devices is going to cause a significant dent in Epic’s revenue stream, but if Epic was going to bypass iOS App Store fees anyway, then Apple doesn’t have as many incentives. to host the game in your Store. However, Epic is clearly trying to paint Apple as the “bad boy” in the situation and generate negative publicity for the company, which in turn could result in public pressure to convince Apple to give in and allow Fortnite to return. to the App Store.

Meanwhile, the matter may end up being resolved in court. Epic Games have filed lawsuits against Apple and Google, and it goes without saying that it will be interesting to see how it all plays out in the coming weeks.



