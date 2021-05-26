Epic Games Demonstrates More Unreal Engine 5 News

Epic Games: For some time now, Epic Games has announced the start of work on Unreal Engine 5, the new version of its graphics engine. For those who are curious to see a little more of the power that it is able to offer, the company has made available on the network a new demonstration of its capabilities.

The content in question appears in a video with just over 15 minutes, which also shows a new environment known as Dark World and brings several resources that are available to developers. Highlight for the moment when a giant appears, something that according to the development team is an element delivered with film quality.

See a little of this demonstration in the following video:

It is worth mentioning that, with the release of this video, Unreal Engine 5 enters an early access period – that is, developers who want to work with it can already contact the company to start producing with the new features as much as possible. before.

So, what did you think of what was shown in this video from Unreal Engine 5? Did you like the result? Leave your opinion in the space below for comments.