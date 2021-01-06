Epic Games buys shopping mall to turn it into headquarters

Epic Games announced last Sunday (03) that it has reached an agreement to buy the Cary Towne Center mall from Turnbridge Equities and Denali Partners, and plans to transform the location into its new headquarters by 2024.

Records filed in Wake County on December 31 indicate that the sale price was $ 95 million. Epic already has its headquarters located in the city of Cary, North Carolina, and will remain there while the mall is rebuilt. Check out some pictures of the place

Jason Davis, managing director of Turnbridge Equities, said: “After years of changing development plans for the Center, we are excited that the space will be used to its full potential and transformed into something that the city and the community of Cary can build on. be proud “.

The mall would be demolished after the 2020 holiday season to make way for homes, hotels, offices and a new retail area. Although Epic now owns the place, part of it can still be assigned for use by the local community, the company said.