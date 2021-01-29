Epic Games broke sales records in 2020

Epic Games, which has recently increased its popularity with its free games, achieved record sales in 2020. The digital game store, currently with more than 160 million registered users, sold $ 700 million last year.

Epic Games reaches more than 160 million registered users

Epic Games, which is getting stronger against its biggest rival Steam, continues to strengthen its power with more than 160 million registered users.

Reaching approximately 31 million active players on a daily basis, the digital store experienced an increase of 192 percent in 2020 compared to its daily activity in 2019.

Epic Games Store, which has more than doubled the game options compared to the previous year, currently contains more than 190 games.

In addition, let’s point out that Rocket League, Borderlands 3, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater and Fortnite are among the most popular games purchased last year at Epic Games.

Despite this success, Epic Games, which has remained behind against its closest competitor, is expected to make ambitious exits in the coming period in order to catch up with its rival Steam, which has an average of 120 million active users per month.