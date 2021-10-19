Epic Games Brings Dune Characters To Fortnite

Epic Games is bringing Dune characters to Fortnite. Timothée and Zendaya see their characters in Fortnite for the first time.

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, who played in the movie Dune, are coming to Fortnite as characters. Today’s adaptation of the Dune movie is eagerly awaited by the fans. Dune, which is actually a book series, first made its way to the big screen in 1984, then a mini-series came in 2000 and appeared in front of fans in 2003 with another mini-series called Children of Dune. For the first time in a long time, a new movie is added to the series.

The characters in the game are first shown to Timothée and Zendaya

The clothes and some details of the characters played by both players are in Fortnite. The Fortnite character of the players is the same as in the movie. While the armor on them protects themselves against the bad conditions of the desert, they filter the sweat on their bodies and turn them into drinkable water. The eyes of Chani, played by Zendaya, are bright blue because of Desert Spice. This detail is also reflected in Fortnite.

Also, the characters are first shown to Timothée and Zendaya.

In addition, Fortnite brought the Halloween event and a big map change with the update it received today. All that aside, comes this season’s secret character, the newly revealed Queen of Cubes. The Queen appears on the map as a gold Cube who wants other purple Cubes that have already had children.