Black Friday discounts will also be felt in the game world. The discount days, which will start with Steam tonight, will continue with its rival Epic Games Store from tomorrow. Here’s the Epic Games Black Friday sale start date and more!

Epic Games Black Friday sales are starting!

In almost every industry and country, Black Friday discount campaigns enable game sales to revive. As of 21:00 tonight, the Steam Autumn Sale is officially starting. So what will happen to Steam’s competitor, Epic Games?

Epic Games, which offered free cult productions to players, including GTA 5, made a statement about Black Friday discounts.

Epic Games, which offered a discount of up to 75 percent for games such as RDR 2, Borderlands, Watch Dogs 2 last year, will start on November 26 at 19:00 on Friday 2020.

We will be sharing with you all the games that the Epic Games Store will offer at an affordable price within the scope of Black Friday.



