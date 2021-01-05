Epic Games announces the first free game of the new year

Epic Games, which distributed games to users with a 15-day free game campaign in December, has now returned to its classic weekly free game campaign. Here is Epic Games weekly free game.
Epic Games will offer Crying Suns for free
Epic Games, which reaches a wide range of users with free games for a short time every week, announced that it will offer the Crying Suns game free of charge between 7-14 January. The subject of the game is as follows:
Crying Suns is a tactical rogue-lite game where you play as a space fleet commander investigating a mysteriously collapsing empire. In this story-rich experience, you try to reveal the truth about the Empire and the character with each successful trial.
The game will be available for free on Thursday, January 7, 2021.
Crying Suns system requirements
Minimum
- Operating System: Windows 7+ (32/64 bit)
- Processor: Intel Dual-core 2.5 GHz or equivalent
- Memory: 4 GB RAM
- Graphics Card: 1 GB VRAM
- DirectX: Version 10
- Storage: 2 GB available space
- Additional Notes: Recommended resolution is 1280 × 720
Suggested
- Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i3 2.5 GHz or equivalent
- Memory: 4 GB RAM
- Graphics Card: 2 GB VRAM
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 2 GB available space
- Additional Notes: Recommended resolution is 1920 × 1080, for 5K 60 FPS a higher video card is required.