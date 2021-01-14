Epic Games Announces Star Wars Battlefront II for Free

The Epic Games Store has just updated its game catalog and has made another title available for free download. The current game is Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition, which usually costs R $ 159.00, but will be available for free for seven days.

It is worth remembering that, traditionally on Thursdays, the developer updates the free games in its catalog, so it is necessary to run and download Star Wars Battlefront II while the game does not return to its original value.

Play as (or against) the most feared villains and the most beloved Star Wars heroes of all three ages, including Kylo Ren, Rey, Darth Maul, Yoda and many others. Unique and upgradeable skills ensure that classic characters take their powers and personalities to the battlefield.

The company also highlights some basic requirements for running the game on the PC. For that, the device must have at least an AMD FX 6350 or higher processor or Intel Core i5 6600K or higher. In addition, 8GB of RAM is required to run the title and you must reserve 60 GB of internal storage to install the game.

Finally, the game requires a 2 GB AMD Radeon ™ HD 7850 graphics card or a 2 GB NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 660.

To download the game just access its official page on the Epic Games Store through this link. The promotion is already valid since today, January 14th, at 1pm and will be available until next Thursday, at 12:59 pm. It is worth remembering that last week Epic already made Crying Suns available for free download. However, the game has already returned to its normal price after the addition of Star Wars Battlefront II.