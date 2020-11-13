Epic Games Announces Free Games Next Week

Epic Games has announced the games it will offer for free next week. According to the statements made, players will be able to have Elite Dangerous and The World Next Door for free next week.

Epic Games, which reaches a wide fan base with its free games for a short time every week, made one game free this week. The company, which offers The Textorcist for free, also announced the games that will be offered free next week.

The games available for free between 19 November and 26 November were Elite Dangerous and The World Next Door.

What kind of game is Elite Dangerous?

Elite Dangerous, developed by Frontier Developments, appeared in 2015. Elite Dangerous, which received “Very Positive” in the reviews on Steam, is a game closely followed by the players who love the space theme. Elite Dangerous, in which you fight your own ship in the open world in a galaxy dominated by chaos, is considered to be one of the most ambitious multiplayer space games.

Elite Dangerous system requirements

Minimum:

Operating System: Windows 7/8/10 64 bit

Processor: Quad core processor (4 x 2 GHz)

Memory: 6 GB RAM

Storage: 25 GB available space

Graphics card: NVIDIA GTX 470 / AMD R7 240

Suggested:

Operating System: Windows 7/8/10 64 bit

Processor: Intel Core i7-3770K quad core processor or higher / AMD FX 4350 quad core Processor or higher

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 25 GB available space

Video card: NVIDIA FTX 770 / AMD Radeon R9 280X

What kind of game is The World Next Door?

The World Next Door, developed by Rose City Games and published by VIZ Media, appeared in 2019. The World Next Door, which received “Very Positive” in reviews on Steam; It features puzzle battles, powerful storytelling and visual novel elements that are highly immersive. With our character stuck in a parallel world where magical creatures live, we will have to find a way out before time runs out.

The World Next Door system requirements

Minimum:

Operating System: Windows 7 64 bit

Processor: Intel H81 core i3 4130T 2.90GHZ (dual core)

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Storage: 2 GB available space

Video card: Intel HD 4400

So what do you guys think about the game that will be available for free next week? You can share your thoughts with us in the comments section. Also, we’ve seen many times before that Epic Games is surprisingly able to make multiple games for free in some weeks. So next week, we can see other games for free besides these two games.



