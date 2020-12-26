Epic Games announced the free game on December 26

We are on the 10th day of the Epic Games 15-day free game campaign. Epic Games, which has been criticized by some circles with the games it has given and received positive comments from some circles, has announced its free game on December 26.

Epic Games December 26 free game

Epic Games’ 25 December free game, including Metro 2033 Redux, The Long Dark, Cities: Skylines, Inside, and Darkest Dungeon, has become My Time at Portia. Thus, the number of games estimated correctly in the leak increased to 9. The subject of the game is as follows:

My Time at Portia, which scored 73 out of 100 from the famous evaluation platform Metacritic, is a video game developed by Chinese studio Pathea Games and released in 2019 by Team17 for Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It combines the features of role-playing video games and simulation games. The game takes place long after the destruction of civilization, where people come out of the ground and begin to rebuild society. The aim of the game is to expand the city of Portia and become the best builder.

My Time at Portia system requirements

Minimum

Operating System: Windows 7 / 8.1 / 10 – 64 bit

Processor: Intel i3

Memory: 6 GB RAM

Video Card: ATI 7770, Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 2 GB

DirectX: Version 10

Storage: 6 GB available space

Suggested

Operating System: Windows 10 – 64 bit

Processor: Intel i7

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960+

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 10 GB available space

Epic Games Holiday Holiday free games list

Free game for December 17: Cities: Skylines

Free game of December 18: Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty

Free game of December 19: The Long Dark

Free game of December 20: Defense Grid: The Awakening

Free game of December 21: Alien: Isolation

Free game on December 22: Metro 2033 Redux

Free game of December 23: Tropico 5

Free game of December 24: Inside

Free game of December 25: Darkest Dungeon



