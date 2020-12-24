Epic Games announced the free game on December 24

It’s the eighth day of the Epic Games 15-day free game campaign. Epic Games, which has been criticized by some circles with the games it has given and received positive comments from some circles, has announced its free game on December 24.

Epic Games, which has given good games including Metro 2033 Redux in the process until today, has been the free game Inside on December 24. Thus, the number of correctly predicted games in the leak increased to seven. The subject of the game is as follows:

We are portraying a young character in a red shirt in the game, which we started with a Limbo-like start from the producer’s successful games. In the non-storytelling production, we start by finding ourselves alone in a dark forest. As we progress, we solve puzzles in different dystopian places. Among these places, there are different and overwhelming places from the forest to the abandoned city, from underwater to laboratories. The game does not give us any clue as to why we are in these places. The production, which has a strong visual and artistic expression, leaves the interpretation of the story entirely to you. The production, which is equally successful in musical expression, never tears you away from the atmosphere.

Inside system requirements

Minimum

Operating System: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad Q6600 @ 2.4 GHz, AMD FX 8120 @ 3.1 GHz

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GT 630 / 650m, AMD Radeon HD6570 or similar

DirectX: Version 9.0c

Storage: 3 GB available space

Suggested

Operating System: Windows 8/10 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel i7 920 @ 2.7 GHz, AMD Phenom II 945 @ 3.0 GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GTX 660, Radeon R9-270 or higher

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 3 GB available space

Epic Games Holiday Holiday free games list

Free game for December 17: Cities: Skylines

Free game of December 18: Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty

Free game of December 19: The Long Dark

Free game of December 20: Defense Grid: The Awakening

Free game of December 21: Alien: Isolation

Free game on December 22: Metro 2033 Redux

Free game of December 23: Tropico 5



