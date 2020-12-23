It’s the sixth day of the Epic Games New Year’s Eve free game campaign. After the list that appeared with the games he gave in the first six days, the players got into a curiosity. Epic Games December 23 free game has been announced.

Epic Games announced the free game on December 23

Yesterday, Epic Games’ new free game that offered Metro 2033 Redux for free was Tropico 5. Thus, the number of correctly predicted games in the leak increased to six. The subject of the game is as follows:

Tropico 5 is a video game developed by Haemimont Games and released on May 23, 2014. Unlike previous versions in the game, the colony, II. There are periods such as the World War, the Cold War and “modern times”. The progress of the game changes according to the period. There is 4 player multiplayer support.

Tropico 5 system requirements

Minimum

Operating System: Windows Vista SP2, Windows 7, Windows 8

Processor: 2 GHz Dual Core CPU

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce 400, AMD Radeon HD 4000, Intel HD 4000 or newer

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 4 GB available space

Suggested

Operating System: Windows 7 (64 bit), Windows 8 (64 bit)

Processor: 2.5 GHz Quad Core CPU

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce 500 or higher, AMD Radeon HD 5000 or higher

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 4 GB available space

Epic Games Holiday Holiday free games list

Free game for December 17: Cities: Skylines

Free game of December 18: Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty

Free game of December 19: The Long Dark

Free game of December 20: Defense Grid: The Awakening

Free game of December 21: Alien: Isolation

Free game on December 22: Metro 2033 Redux



