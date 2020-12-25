Epic Games announced December 25 free game

We are on the 9th day of the Epic Games 15-day free game campaign. Epic Games, which has been criticized by some circles with the games it has given and received positive comments from some circles, has announced its free game on December 25.

In the process to date, Epic Games’ 25 December free game has been Darkest Dungeon, which has produced great games including Metro 2033 Redux, The Long Dark, Cities: Skylines and Inside. Thus, the number of games estimated correctly in the leak increased to 8. The subject of the game is as follows:

Darkest Dungeon is a turn-based RPG game from the company called Red Hook. It draws attention with its gothic style both in terms of graphics and the period it passed. The game is fully 2D and the battles take place sequentially. Our goal in this tough, challenging and brutal game is to clear dungeons both to kill creatures and to have valuable items. But our only enemies are not terrible creatures, darkness, disease, hunger and the mental health of the characters are also factors that affect the story. You have to follow the mental health of the characters as well as their lives.

Darkest Dungeon system requirements

Minimum

Operating System: Windows XP

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics Card: Open GL 3.2+ Compliant

Storage: 2 GB available space

Additional Notes: 16: 9 ratio required for 1080p

Suggested

Operating System: Windows 7 and later

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics Card: Open GL 3.2+ Compliant

Storage: 2 GB available space

Additional Notes: 16: 9 ratio required for 1080p

Epic Games Holiday Holiday free games list

Free game for December 17: Cities: Skylines

Free game of December 18: Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty

Free game of December 19: The Long Dark

Free game of December 20: Defense Grid: The Awakening

Free game of December 21: Alien: Isolation

Free game on December 22: Metro 2033 Redux

Free game of December 23: Tropico 5

Free game of December 24: Inside



