Epic Games adds new payment methods to its store

In the midst of the war waged with Apple, Epic Games continues to implement new features for users of its products, be it Fortnite itself, or other games. As we saw yesterday, August 26, the production company announced the second chapter of the fourth season of the game for most of its players – with the exception of only those who use Apple devices to play.

Now, the developer has just released that it included six more compatible currencies for purchases at its official store. According to the publication, which was released by Twitter, from now on users can buy with the Czech crown (CZK), Israeli new shekel (ILS), Swiss franc (CHF), Mexican peso (MXN), new sun coins Peruvian (PEN) and Hungarian Forint (HUF). With that, the list of accepted currencies of the Epic Games Store reaches 21 options, including the real.

The Epic Games Store now supports additional currencies and payment methods! Learn more: https://t.co/GHD3JOukjU pic.twitter.com/5ATrPb9jKk — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) August 26, 2020

The producer explains that, for countries or non-compatible currencies, purchases are made in dollars, which is converted to the currency in force in the user’s region, but that there may still be an increase on this value, in relation to exchange rates.



