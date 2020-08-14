Epic Games accuses Google of blocking Fortnite

And it seems that the fight between Epic games and Google is about to win another chapter. After the Fortnite game is removed from the App Store and Play Store, the game’s developer and distributor is “throwing in the fan” all the information it can to carry out a process against the companies.

Now, the new controversy concerns the fact that manufacturers OnePlus and LG do not have authorization from the Mountain View giant to pre-install the game on models launched by the brands, something that would help buyers test the device’s performance in the first few hours of use.

This information was shared by Epic in a document released by the website The Verge, where several actions taken behind the scenes by the companies ended up being exposed to justify the application of launching an independent payment method, as well as the judicial process.

According to Google, the barrier placed to prevent the partnership between OnePlus, LG and Epic Games was intended to prevent users from using the Play Store to download the game later, which could influence the company’s statistics and earnings.

“Google prevented LG from pre-installing the Epic Games app on LG devices,” says the lawsuit.

Despite the ban, Google has made an exception for India, the only place where users of OnePlus phones can access pre-installation of Fortnite. However, on LG models, installation of any app outside the Play Store is completely blocked.



