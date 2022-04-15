EP “The Equalizer” Debra Martin Chase Teases Chris Noth’s Potential Return after His Firing: “You Never Know What’s Going to Happen”

Excluding nothing. After Chris Noth’s departure from The Equalizer, executive producer Debra Martin Chase talked about what was in the script for his character’s departure, and hinted that the door might be open for a possible return.

“It’s such a difficult situation and I hope we’ll be around for a long time and you never know what will happen in the future.”

Noting the event, during which the FIT Foundation raised more than $1.5 million, Chase noted that she has been in touch with the 67-year-old Note since his dismissal. “We talked several times. You know, again, these things are so complicated,” added the Illinois native, who received the Vanguard in Entertainment Award. “This is a man. It’s human in people’s lives, so yes, we’ve talked a few times.”

Chase’s insight into future “Equalizer” storylines came after Note’s character, William Bishop, was dropped from the series this month. On Sunday, April 10, in an episode of the crime drama, it was stated that William was involved in a fatal plane crash after investigating the case.

Four months ago, several women accused Noth of sexual assault in an article published by The Hollywood Reporter. In a December 2021 article, one woman claimed that a Wisconsin native “raped her from behind” in 2004. Another woman, known under the pseudonym Lily, claimed that Noth attacked her in his apartment in New York after a meeting in 2015.

The Sex and the City graduate, who has been married to Tara Wilson since 2012, denied the allegations in a statement to us, saying: “The allegations against me made by people I met many years, even decades ago, are categorically false. These stories could have been 30 years ago or 30 days ago – “no” always means “no” – this is a line that I did not cross. The meetings were by mutual consent.”

When more allegations surfaced, Noth was fired from the CBS series and erased from the final season of HBO’s Max And Just Like That. A month later, a colleague from the film Queen Latifah told how The Equalizer team planned to deal with this news.

“It’s still surreal. It’s such a risky, delicate situation that requires a lot of respect,” the 52—year-old actress explained in an interview with People (TV show!) in January. “This is a personal matter that he will have to deal with.”

The New Jersey native also reflected on the impact of Note’s additional roles on the rest of the cast. “Chris’ character obviously plays a big role in the series, and it was amazing chemistry, amazing chemistry. And I feel that justice must prevail, no matter what. I just want everything to be done right, you know? — added the rapper “Ladies First”. “We’re figuring out what we want to creatively do in the series and how we’re going to handle this character.”