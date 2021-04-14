EOS R3: Canon’s new mirrorless looks 1DX and sports-focused

EOS R3: The first image of the Canon EOS R3 mirrorless camera was leaked on the internet on Monday (12). The information came through the famous photo specialist leaker Nokishita who revealed what appears to be the brand’s next model.

Aside from the Canon 1DX Mark III DSLR-like body, there are few details about the model geared towards sports and wildlife. The camera is expected to be launched shortly before the Tokyo Olympics, which will take place in July this year.

Apparently, the Canon EOS R3 emerges as a new mirrorless camera option for sports photography. Although sports photographers still prefer DSLR models, the manufacturer has recently discontinued a large number of EF lenses for this design.

On the other hand, the brand seems to be preparing to reveal two new lenses: an RF 400mm f / 2.8 and another RF 600mm f / 4. Both are designed for moving and wildlife photography.

Once again, the information was revealed by Nokishita on his Twitter. On the occasion, the leaker also presented the first images of the lens models.

Change in the professional segment

Canon’s new leaks may indicate the start of a possible shift from DSLR cameras to mirrorless cameras in the professional segment. Thus, the launch of a powerful model with a sports focus would be the key to this.

Thus, the Olympics would be the best event to promote a new product with these characteristics. However, the recent information must still be treated as rumors until the Japanese manufacturer makes the new camera and lenses official.