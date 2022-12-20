Enzo Fernandez Makes Liverpool a “Priority” After “Agency Agreement” – Latest LFC News

A few days ago, another message appeared suggesting that Enzo Fernandez could move to Liverpool, because there are only two days left before the Reds match in the Champions League Cup with Man City.

They say Liverpool is Enzo’s “preference”

After a slew of reports from Portugal and Argentina that Liverpool had a “tentative agreement” to sign Fernandez last week, there was another encouraging message in Portugal on Tuesday.

According to Ojogo, who has been a good source of news about Darwin Nunez’s move to Anfield and said last week that Liverpool had made a “promise to match” any other offers from Fernandez, the 21-year-old has made a move. to Liverpool with his “priority”.

They say this is due to the fact that the Reds have already signed an agreement with his agent, and many other clubs from Spain, England, Italy and France found out about Fernandez’s “preferences” when they recently conducted inquiries.

The report adds that Benfica is not interested in selling him in January, and the amount of his compensation is 120 million euros.

Liverpool ofrecerá USD 97.000.000 por el pase de Enzo Fernandez y dejarlo en Benfica hasta junio. De concretarse, River recibiría casi USD 25.000.000. — River al Instante (@riverinstante) December 19, 2022

All this happened after River al Instante, a River Plate news source, announced that Liverpool would offer £80 million for Fernandez as part of a deal under which he would remain at Benfica until June, and his former club River Plate would receive more than £20 million. figure.

As always, we urge you to treat these reports with a degree of skepticism for now, but references to the Young player of the World Cup tournament are certainly gaining momentum.

2 days until the reds return forever

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson returned to Liverpool training on Merseyside on Monday. Here are four things we noticed in this session.

Meanwhile, our latest images of the Anfield Road End Stadium show significant progress in reconstruction during the World Cup.

Ahead of Thursday’s match, Liverpool and Manchester City executives wrote to fans to “help eliminate unacceptable behavior” and “create the right environment for our matches.”

Our latest features and test quiz!

Konate, Nunez and the players returning to fitness — here we look at five reasons for optimism ahead of the second half of Liverpool’s season.

Sofyan Amrabat is another midfielder who has been linked with a move to Anfield. Here, Moroccan football expert Benjamin Hadji tells us how he can fit into Klopp’s plans.

Do you think you can name every 9th line of Liverpool in the Premier League era? In our latest quiz, we give you two minutes to name a lot!

Social Networks — Lucas Leiva Update

In the latest report on his health, Lucas Leiva says that he still “does not know” what awaits him in the future and whether he will be able to continue playing for Gremio. YNWA, Lucas

After the defeat by Argentina on Sunday, Ibrahima Konate posted photos of him wearing medals that took second place in the finals of the World Cup and the Champions League, and then wrote: “Keep working.”

If you’re into cricket, there was a very familiar face next to Mohamed Salah at the AXA Training Center on Monday.

Video of the day and match of the evening

If you have half an hour of free time tonight, you will enjoy James Milner’s latest interview with Ben Foster!

The fourth round of the League Cup kicks off tonight, with Newcastle facing Bournemouth.

Pep Linders will have a press conference tomorrow before going to the Etihad on Thursday.

Good evening, Reds!

Get similar news reports about Liverpool Football Club every evening!

Informative and ironic review of the events of the day in LFC and the football world in general.