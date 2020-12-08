Envo, the kit that prepares your bike to use it in the snow

Moving by bicycle is something of the most common in these times. Cities around the world are increasingly committed to transport that is less aggressive with the environment, but they do not guarantee its use at certain times. And is that in areas where snow is a problem you may need something motorized to get around this surface. But if you don’t want to give up the bike, Envo turns yours into a snow bike.

This is how you will get around the snow by bike

People who live in places where snow makes mobility difficult know the effort they have to make to get from one place to another. In addition, they need other means of transport that allow them to move with agility and speed on this surface, something really difficult. As the wheels are not useful, it is necessary to devise them to provide transports with other types of means with the Envo kit.

This set of tools is designed for cyclists to move in snowy environments. Its application is not intended for sports, but it will make life easier for many. First of all, the kit does not have wheels as such, but uses a chain system to propel the means of transport. With each pedal stroke, the chain moves the wheels that circulate a belt.

Furthermore, based on the e-bike system, it has a 1200 watt rear hub motor powered by 48V / 17.5 Ah lithium batteries mounted on the down tube. The autonomy of these batteries is about 2 hours, which gives 10 km or two hours of use for each 8-hour charge. But this motor system has two positions: the user can activate a crank so that it is the motor that acts or let the device recognize the pedaling to give extra power to the movement. On the other hand, at the front, the wheel is changed for a table that provides stable direction to the bike in snowy conditions.

Price with and without battery

The Envo kit may be the help you need to move in environments where snow is a constant. The only thing you need to know in addition to what we have told you before is that you will have to fork out about 2,300 euros to obtain the system without the engine, which is sold separately for about 700 euros.



