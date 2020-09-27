Entry-level Sennheiser HD 560S introduced!

Sennheiser aims to offer a more economical sound experience with HD 560S headphones. The headphone is also positioned as an input level and it is conveyed that it offers a high sound performance. The headphone stands very minimally at the design point and walks from a compact line. Here are the Sennheiser HD 560S features and price:

Sennheiser HD 560S features and price

Wearing an on-ear headset with good audio performance is a great way to really immerse yourself in the music, but using these headphones can cause degradation in listening performance after a while. Open earphones also come into play at this point. Open headphones offer a more airy and spacious experience than closed models. The reason is very simple; air can pass through these devices just as sound can pass.

Open ear cups allow air to circulate around the ears. It allows the heat and sound to escape so that the music can be heard much better even with prolonged listening. Open earbuds make it feel more natural and comfortable, so Sennheiser’s new HD 560S headphones stand out thanks to their open design.

The HD 560S’s transducers using new polymer-blend diaphragm membranes, intended for music professionals and everyday use, are said to be specially tuned for sensitivity.

Let’s also say that its speakers are angled to reflect the optimum triangular listening position. Users can listen in a wide frequency range from 6 Hz to 38 kHz. The wide sound field provided by the open-back earbud design has a sensitivity of 110 dB and encounters 0.05 percent total harmonic distortion.

The HD 560S is also available for those who prefer services that require a high sound performance such as TIDAL or Qobuz. With the HD 560, you can experience the music here without loss. “We are excited to offer entry-level HD 560S headphones,” says Jermo Köhnke, product manager for Sennheiser.

These remarkable headphones will go on sale on September 29 for $ 199.95. The headset is currently on pre-order.



