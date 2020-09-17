Entering Target without a mask to protest the restrictions

Several protesters organized outside a Target in Fort Lauderdale, north of Miami, with one goal: to enter without masks and protest the restrictions. According to several witnesses, at least a dozen broke into the store, once inside the people took off their masks.

They wanted to spread their message that Americans should not be forced to wear face covers during the coronavirus pandemic. The protest ended peacefully, but Broward County sanctioned the protesters and Target for failing to enforce the mask law, according to information published in the Sun Sentinel.

But the controversy did not end there. The group members entered to the beat of Twisted Sister’s We’re Not Gonna Take It, thinking it would be an appropriate anthem to play as they protested the restrictions. But Dee Snider, the leader of the band, has not been slow to react and express his disagreement.

With a couple of expletives, Snider tweeted that people who violated local law and endangered the health of others were “selfish.” “They don’t have my permission or blessing to use my song for their idiotic cause,” he said.



