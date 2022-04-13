“Entanglement” by Jada Pinkett-Smith and August Alsina: a chronology of their romance and aftermath

Non-standard relationships. Jada Pinkett-Smith’s personal life made headlines when August Alsina added himself to the narrative against the backdrop of the actress’ long-term marriage to Will Smith.

During an interview in July 2020, Alsina stated that he had previously had a romantic relationship with Pinkett Smith, and that her husband had given his blessing.

“I’ve been completely dedicated to this relationship for many years of my life, and I genuinely, very, very deeply love and have a lot of love for her,” the New Orleans native said during an interview with Breakfast Club host Angela Yee. “I dedicated myself to it, I gave it my all.”

Alsina noted that he “literally never was in love” before the connection with the star of “Scream 2”.

Initially denying the musician’s claims, Pinkett Smith later revealed that she was separated from Smith when the “entanglement” occurred. “We’re done. From there, over time, I got into another mess with August,” the Gotham graduate said on Red Table Talk the same month, referring to her breakup with the Philadelphia native in 2015.

Smith, who joined his wife on the talk show, recalled the couple’s decision to break up amid the ups and downs in their marriage. “We decided that we were going to break up for a while, and you’ll figure out how to make yourself happy, and I’ll figure out how to make myself happy,” he shared in July 2020. “I really felt like we could be over.”

“Will and Jada, after all, are like a normal couple who are just famous because they are famous. They fought. They reconciled,” the insider said. “After all, they love each other.”

In March 2022, Smith denied rumors of infidelity in his relationship. “Never. There has never been infidelity in our marriage,” the Oscar winner said on CBS Sunday Morning, noting that the duo “talks about everything” with each other. — And we never surprised each other with anything.

The King Richard star also revealed that his marriage has become a topic of conversation. “I decided that talking about my life could benefit people,” he added. “I think the chatter is the first stage for a real conversation and an opportunity to really explore whether some things in your heart are loving or poisonous.”

Scroll down to see the full timeline of Pinkett Smith and Alsina’s entanglement drama:

July 2020

During an interview, the “Kiss My Tattoos” artist stated that he had a past relationship with Pinkett Smith after he was introduced by her son Jaden Smith. “I actually sat down with Will and talked about the transition from their marriage to a life partnership, which they talked about several times,” he shared on The Breakfast Club.

Pinkett Smith’s representative told Page Six at the time that the allegations were “absolutely untrue,” but Alsina defended his comments.

“My truth is MY truth and it belongs to me,” he wrote on Instagram. “There is no right or wrong here, it’s just THERE. And I make room and accept your thoughts and opinions, regardless of whether I agree or not, you have this freedom to feel WHATEVER you feel, because when you are in TRUE peace, all the noise and chatter becomes noise and chatter. a whisper.”

July 2020

After the singer spoke in detail about their past, the Girls Trip actress revealed that four years ago she briefly broke up with Smith.

“Yes, it was a relationship, absolutely. I was in a lot of pain and I was very broken,” she shared on Red Table Talk. “Now, in the process of this relationship, I definitely realized that you can’t find happiness outside of yourself.”

At the time, Pinkett Smith noted that she “just wanted to feel good,” so she began her “entanglement” with Alsina. “It’s been so long since I’ve felt good. It was very nice to help someone heal,” she added.

July 2020

That same month, Alsina revealed that she hadn’t watched Pinkett Smith explain her side of the story on her talk show.

“I have people who have seen it. I Instagram saw small clips floating around and kind of stepped back from Instagram. But the people around me definitely paid attention to it,” he told Vulture, adding that he agrees with the Maryland native’s use of the word “entanglement” to describe their relationship. “If you look at the definition of ‘entanglement,’ it’s a complex and difficult relationship.”

Alsina continued: “It was just like that. I definitely have to agree that this is an entanglement. It was definitely something complicated, a complex dynamic.”