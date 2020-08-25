Enola Holmes: the first Netflix movie trailer

Netflix released the first trailer for Enola Holmes, a new production starring Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), as the younger sister of the famous detective Sherlock Holmes. The video shows the character looking for her brother, to solve a mystery involving her mother. Check out the trailer.

Adapted from the novel The Case of the Missing Marquess, written by Nancy Springer, the plot will accompany the young Enola Holmes who was sent by her brother to a boarding school after her mother’s sudden disappearance. Upon arriving at the scene, she decides to flee and start an investigation to find out what happened.

powered by Rubicon Project

Not mentioned in the official Sherlock Holmes canon, Enola was created by Springer for a literary series published between 2006 and 2010. Thus, it is possible that Netflix hopes to start a new film franchise with the characters, if the film has an answer positive response from subscribers.

The script is signed by Jack Thorne of the series His Dark Materials: Frontiers of the Universe and the feature film Extraordinary, while Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag) was responsible for the direction.

The cast also has Henry Cavill and Sam Claflin in the roles of brothers Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes, respectively, Helena Bonham Carter is the missing mother of Enola and Fiona Shaw, Louis Partridge and Susan Wokoma complete the cast.

Enola Holmes hits the Netflix catalog on September 23.



