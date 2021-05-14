Enola Holmes 2: Netflix Confirms Sequel With Millie Bobby Brown

Enola Holmes 2: Netflix confirmed on Thursday (13) that Enola Holmes 2 is on the platform plans, with the return of Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill. Despite the good news, however, the streaming giant has not predicted when the film will open.

The production is based on a series of books written by writer Nancy Springer. In the plot, which is based on the universe created by Arthur Conan Doyle, Enola is the younger sister of the famous investigator Sherlock Holmes.

In addition to the confirmation of Brown and Cavill in the cast, director Harry Bradbeer and screenwriter Jack Thorne are also due to return to produce the new feature film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The first film opened in September 2020 and was a critical and public success, which certainly contributed to the announcement of a sequel.

According to Netflix, Enola Holmes achieved about 76 million views in the first month of streaming alone. The number was the highest for the company’s third quarter of 2020, along with the first season of Cobra Kai.