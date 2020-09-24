Enjoy the premiere of Break The Silence: Persona

Get ready for the world premiere of “Break The Silence: Persona”, the new BTS movie that opens tomorrow September 24th.

The BigHit group continues with its promotional activities as far as possible. Although they have not been able to meet again with ARMY, the boys revealed “Dynamite” and have made several presentations on various programs, they are also planning an online concert and are a few hours away from releasing their new documentary.

First of all you should know that only in some countries, states and cities the reopening of cinemas has already been authorized, if where you live there are no functions or rooms enabled, do not worry, you can enjoy “Break The Silence: Persona” more Go ahead and remember that the world situation is still difficult.

To enjoy the premiere of the new Bangtan movie this September 24, you have to take into account several security measures to prevent any contagion, you must also follow a series of recommendations so that you and ARMY enjoy the function. Some girls have organized on social media to share digital banners and slogans that you can print.

FOLLOW THE RECOMMENDATIONS TO ENJOY THE WORLD PREMIERE OF BREAK THE SILENCE: PERSON

The synopsis of the new documentary of the K-pop group will show behind the scenes of their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour, their thoughts, emotions, moments and experiences that idols have lived through this trip where they not only met ARMY of everything the world, but discovered the reach they have had thanks to their popularity.

You can also get a glimpse of his life between tours, concerts and various trips. Are you ready to meet a never-before-seen side of BTS? We also leave you a list of recommendations if you are going to attend the cinema, either alone or with someone.



