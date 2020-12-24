Enjoy! Nuuvem promotes Virada Gamer with discounts

While the Epic Games Store has decided that it will distribute a new free game per day until the end of the year, the Brazilian digital games platform Nuuvem has decided to embark on a major discount campaign until next year.

Virada Gamer is an incentive event for players who will spend the next holidays at home, which is even recommended in times of pandemic. There will be discounts of up to 90% on more than 1800 games sold on the platform. The campaign is already in effect, and will be available until January 7, the date on which the Christmas tree is traditionally dismantled.

The campaign is divided into three areas: the first is the Flash Sale, which brings the most aggressive discounts, but for a much more limited time. It will include games like Mortal Kombat 11 and Resident Evil 3 Remake.

It will also be possible for players to build combos, and as new titles are added, the discounts will increase progressively.

Finally, the Selection of the Turn brings games like Borderlands 3 and Monster Hunter: World with special discounts.

Some games that are on offer until tomorrow, 25/12:

Fall Guys – from $ 37.99 to $ 27.49

Mortal Kombat 11 – from $ 159.98 to $ 42.49

Resident Evil 3 – from $ 129.99 to $ 37.49

DOOM Eternal – from R $ 199 to R $ 57.49

Some games that are on offer until the end of the campaign:

DIRT 5 – from R $ 109.99 to R $ 67.49

Shenmue III – from R $ 118.99 to R $ 32.49

Devil May Cry 5 (Deluxe Edition) – from $ 88.21 to $ 54.99

Nuuvem called none other than the Brazilian Keanu Reeves to publicize its end-of-year action.

Remember, games purchased from Nuuvem must be redeemed on Steam. After purchase, a key is generated for redemption on the Valve platform, so you can enjoy all the benefits there, such as dropping cards, asset customization communities, DLC purchases, and others.



