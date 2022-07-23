Enix made a game for the NES in which Jesus was a space station

Legendary Japanese developer Enix, best known for his Dragon Quest series dedicated to the slime mascot, released a video game called “Jesus” in the late 1980s, but few could guess what this game is really about by its name. The full Japanese name of the game translates as “Jesus: The Terrifying Bio Monster”, but the actual content of the game is not as blasphemous as it seems. Initially, Jesus was released on various Japanese home computers, and then finally ported to Nintendo’s Famicom in 1989. Several unlicensed religious games released in the West have been released for the NES, such as Bible Adventures and Spiritual Warfare, but Enix’s Jesus was far from any of them. those. The game was a sci-fi graphic adventure, the forerunner of modern visual novels, telling about the team of the Jesus Space Laboratory, which explores Halley’s comet during its approach to Earth. There are new NES and SNES games regularly appearing on Switch Online, but Jesus will almost certainly not be one of them, as it has never been officially released outside Japan.

The action of the 8-bit game “Jesus” takes place in the year 2061, and it presents a largely optimistic vision of the future, where an international team gathers to study the gases emitted by Halley’s comet during its closest orbit to Earth. The fact that the space lab is named after the Christian Savior is not an important aspect of the story, despite the fact that it forms the name of the game. It is unclear whether the film “Jesus: The Terrifying Bio Monster” was intended to attract people’s attention by the shocking value of the title, or is it just a case of cultural differences. Despite this, the aesthetics of Jesus is more inspired by anime and manga of the 80s than any religious works. The Famicom port, which was played by more Western gamers thanks to fan translations, features impressive graphics for an 8-bit console with static portraits of characters that look like a classic anime in pixel form.

Modern visual novels allow independent developers to shape the narrative in games, whereas early graphic adventures like Jesus helped create the genre that fans know today. Jesus played like a PC adventure game, replacing the point-and-click interface with menu-based exploration and puzzle solving. The player controls Musou Hayao, a self-proclaimed video game fanatic from Japan who has joined the Galaxy Warriors international space force to make better use of his skills. The story introduces the two Space Lab Jesus research ships, Comet and Corona, as well as the rest of the multinational cast, as Hayao is sent to deliver their badges. This introduces the player to the love interest of Hayao, the French musician and mathematician Helene, the commander of the Jesus space laboratory Nahas Ali, the Egyptian, the German captain of the comet Wilhelm Heiler, the Brazilian astronomer Garcia Barkas, the Chinese doctor Zhu Fanhua, the American xenobiologist Roger. Curzon and the captain of the Crown Ivan Milakov, a Russian.

The Japanese Jesus game for the NES is not religious, but a little philosophical

Although Switch Online offers classic NES role-playing games such as Crystalis and Earthbound Origins, it has fewer graphic adventures, and the action-adventure hybrid Nightshade is one of the few examples. Unlike Nightshade, “Jesus” was a purely graphic adventure without action elements. The shootout and other action sequences are depicted using text descriptions and mostly still images. The emerging story is closely related to the pattern of “Alien” and other classic sci-fi horror films. The gas of Halley’s comet contains an alien entity capable of regeneration and extremely rapid evolution. This creature tracks down the eclectic crew members one by one, evolving and absorbing their knowledge with each kill until only Hayao and Helen remain. Hayao explores the space laboratory and scout ships to find out the truth about the biomonster and discover its weaknesses. He is accompanied by FOJY, a comic robot whose self-referential name consists of characters that differ by just one letter from the developer’s name, Enix.

Apart from its uniquely strange name, “Jesus” is basically an unremarkable game. The Switch recently surpassed the NES in lifetime sales, but the NES can be credited with saving the home console market after the video game crash in 1983, as well as popularizing a wide variety of gaming styles. Graphic adventures didn’t enjoy much success in the West at the time, but there were many Famicom games released only in Japan in a format like Jesus, including an 8-bit graphic adventure based on the anime movie Akira. To defeat the biomonster, Hayao first uses his weakness for extreme cold before discovering his greater vulnerability to music.

Although there is nothing like real religious content in the game, there are several philosophical statements in it.