ENHYPEN reveals mess for album Border: Day One

ENHYPEN, the new boy group from BigHit and Mnet, will be making their debut with “Border: Day One” and they revealed the first previews of the songs.

The reality show that sought out the next generation of idols is set to unveil its first K-pop group. ENHYPEN has already revealed several teasers for their first debut album, the new rookies in the industry are just a week away from fulfilling their dream as idols, after passing various tests in I-LAND, where they proved to be the best.

Through their official social networks, ENHYPEN published the medley for “Borde: Day One”, their first album as a K-pop group. The boys also put their official lightstick on sale, which consists of a black lamp with a minimalist design, as it shows a bar of white light inside a plastic sphere.

The new boy group will be making their comeback on November 30, the members receiving advice from idols like SEVENTEEN and BTS after completing some of the survival show’s tests. ENGENE is looking forward to their debut, as spoilers for all six songs show a variety of beats that promise to be a hit.

ENHYPEN REVEALS SPOILERS FOR BOTDE: DAY ONE

ENHYPEN’s medley shows that new K-pop idols braced themselves in all areas of the industry: rap, dance, and vocal. The first song that ENGENE will be able to hear will be “Intro: Walk the line”, a ballad that will show the voices and harmony of the boys as they begin their path as artists.

The second is “Let me in”, a single with hip hop tones that could contain some rhymes and show the potential of the rap line, one of the favorites of Korean music fans, as they are usually the parts with more ” hype “in the MV. The third is titled “10 Months”, it is a kind of ballad that combines the sound of R&B, with calm rhythms and beats.

The fourth is titled “Flicker”, which promises to be one of the spegadizas and make you dance, since it has effects apparently created with synthesizers, the fifth is “Outro: Cross the line”, apparently the continuation of the intro, it could be A metaphor about starting their way to get to the stage where they always dreamed of being, the melody promises a jazz reminiscent of those old Italian rhythms, which could be related to one of their teasers, where they seem to embody a group of vampires.

Finally, ENHYPEN shows “Given-Taken”, the song that promises to be one of the most powerful in rhythm and choreography.

Before making their debut, the boys of ENHYPEN shared a video revealing who their official leader will be during their career.



