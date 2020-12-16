ENHYPEN premieres the teaser for Let Me In

I-LAND winners will show more of their talent through a second single. We tell you the details of the first teases for Let Me In (20 CUBE).

Recently these young singers released their first mini album with the name Border: Day One, Given-Taken was the title song of the record material and during promotions in music shows they also performed Let Me In, now the idols are ready to give it more weight to this second melody and will accompany it with an exciting music video.

Hee Seung, Jay, Jake, Sung Hoon, Sunoo, Jung Won and Ni-Ki star in a new story in Let Me In (20 CUBE), the powerful song will allow us to see the boys performing for their new MV and the theories of the fans have already started to emerge.

LET ME IN (20 CUBE), ENHYPEN’S NEXT VIDEO YOU DO NOT WANT TO MISS

The teaser for this production was published recently and it shows us the members of the group walking through dimly lit corridors, but it also has a couple of scenes where we see them trapped inside a glass box with expressionless faces.

The music video will premiere on December 21, but everything seems to indicate that before that happens ENHYPEN will reveal more details about the clip.

Find out about all the news in the world of K-Pop by visiting our section on the most popular idols in the industry.



