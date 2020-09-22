ENHYPEN is a gift Jungkook gave me on I-LAND

The boys of BTS were invited to the I-LAND program and Jungkook gave a present to Niki, the now ENHYPEN member used the precious gift of his colleague in the first official TikTok video of the K-pop group.

After long and challenging chapters on the I-LAND show, ENHYPEN members were chosen by popular vote of thousands of Koreans and people from abroad, who connected with the trainees and helped them fulfill their dreams.

The boys of BTS could not be absent from I-LAND and Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, V, Suga and RM attended the show to give advice and words of encouragement to the contestants, who were always enthusiastic about their presence. idols.

Jungkook of BTS and the then trainee Niki, made a special bond, because being the maknaes of their respective bands they have many things in common: They love music, dance and their inspiration is Michael Jackson.

THE GIFT THAT JUNGKOOK GAVE TO NIKI IN THE I-LAND PROGRAM.

At I-LAND the Golden Maknae of the Bangtan Boys gave Niki a spectacular gift, the music star prepared the boy from Okayama, Japan a pack with 4 modern Hanboks, a piece that is inspired by traditional Korean costumes , the singer of ‘ON’ left a message:

I prepared some modern Hanboks, but I don’t know if you like them, I have put four types of clothes for you, take care of your throat and your body, cheer up

Niki, who is now the dancer and vocalist of ENHYPEN, did not hesitate to use the Hanboks that Jungkook gave him to inaugurate the official TikTok account of his group. A few hours ago the ENHYPEN maknae wore the garment that his colleague gave him to join the ‘Dynamite Challenge’.

Nishimura Riki couldn’t resist the retro sound of the BTS single and paired his modern gray Hanbok with a white T-shirt, a black sweatshirt, super comfy sneakers, and a bucket hat. In the description of the TikTok clip you can read:

Hi, I’m Niki from ENHYPEN, thanks for the Jungkook clothes

The first clip published on ENHYPEN’s TikTok account already has more than 2 million views; Fans find themselves talking about the idol’s powerful dance and chemistry between the Bangtan Boys member and his colleague.

A few days ago, the boys of the ENHYPEN group shared their calendar of upcoming activities on their new social networks, the idols were happy to interact with their fans.



