ENHYPEN confirms to make debut in November

ENHYPEN is set to debut in November with their first album as a K-pop group, ENGENE will be welcoming new idols.

The survival show I-LAND, created by BigHit and Mnet, ended a few weeks ago and featured seven guys who are looking to fulfill their dream in the Korean pop industry as winners. After going through various tests during each of the episodes, Jungwon, Jay, Jake, Ni-ki, Heeseung, Sunghoon, and Sunoo are ready to debut as idols.

According to Korean media reports, ENHYPEN is set to make their first release as a K-pop group. The members of the agency BELIFT LAB are preparing to make their debut as idols, apparently their first album will be released next November and ENGENE will be able to welcome the new rookies.

The expectation of ENHYPEN was high since the broadcast of the show, in addition to the appearances of other BigHit artists, who supported and helped them in their missions. The new generation of idols is getting ready to show their talents and begin their journey as Korean stars.

ENHYPEN REVEALS DETAILS OF HİS DEBUT

According to statements from ENHYPEN’s agency, the group is preparing its debut, it was not clarified if it will be a single or an album, nor the exact date when they will. On social media, ENGENE celebrated the news and shared messages of support and congratulations for the rookies.

ENHYPEN has been sharing some photos and videos through their official accounts, in order for their fans to get to know them better. It is expected that they will also reveal their official color as well as their light stick in the near future and hold some kind of case show to officially introduce themselves as idols.

BigHit also plans to launch another group in 2021, it is not known if of boys or girls. K-pop has been growing over the years and ENHYPEN will be one of the artists to come up with their own concept and style to join the Hallyu Pot.

The guys from ENHYPEN have also revealed the name of their official fandom: ENGENE.



